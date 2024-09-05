EU orders Airbus A350 inspections after Cathay Pacific engine fire

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has mandated inspections for Airbus A350 aircraft following an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to Zurich.

The fire, caused by defective high-pressure fuel lines in Rolls-Royce-powered engines, led to the grounding of 48 Cathay A350s and the cancellation of dozens of flights. Fifteen aircraft were found to have fuel line defects.

EASA will issue an emergency directive to inspect potentially compromised fuel hoses across a portion of the A350 fleet to prevent similar incidents. The safety investigation is ongoing.