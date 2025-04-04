Delta expands Winter service with new Caribbean and Latin America routes

Delta Air Lines is launching its largest-ever winter schedule to Latin America and the Caribbean, adding two new nonstop destinations—St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD) and Grenada (GND)—from Atlanta. These routes will operate daily from December 20, 2025, to April 12, 2026.

Additional expansions include new and increased flights from U.S. hubs like Detroit, Minneapolis, Boston, and Austin to popular destinations such as Cancun, Nassau, San Juan, and Grand Cayman. Seasonal routes will also be introduced from Nashville, Kansas City, and Indianapolis.

Delta will operate these flights using Boeing 737-800 aircraft, offering First Class, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin seating. Passengers can book their flights through Delta Vacations, earning SkyMiles benefits and exclusive perks for Delta SkyMiles® American Express Card Members.