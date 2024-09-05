Poland’s eSky acquires iconic travel brand Thomas Cook for £30 million

Polish travel group eSky has purchased the Thomas Cook brand from Chinese owner Fosun for £30 million (€35.6 million), aiming to expand its presence in Western Europe.

Founded in 1841, Thomas Cook collapsed in 2019 under £1.1 billion in debt, triggering the largest peacetime repatriation of 150,000 stranded holidaymakers. Fosun acquired the brand later in 2019.

eSky, a travel platform operating in over 50 countries, plans to leverage Thomas Cook’s legacy alongside its technology to offer more flexible travel packages, positioning itself as a key player in the UK and beyond. The deal excludes Thomas Cook’s Chinese operations and is pending UK Civil Aviation Authority approval.