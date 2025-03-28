Air France expands long-haul network and introduces new La Première Suite for Summer 2025

Air France will serve nearly 190 destinations in 74 countries during its Summer 2025 schedule (April–October), operating up to 900 flights daily. The airline is expanding its long-haul network by 4%, launching new routes from Paris-CDG to Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and Orlando (Florida) and increasing frequencies on key routes in North America, South America, Africa, and Asia.

The new La Première suite, featuring a fully modular design, will debut in spring 2025 on flights to New York-JFK, followed by Los Angeles, Singapore, and Tokyo-Haneda. By 2026, it will be available across all La Première destinations.

Air France’s short- and medium-haul network will grow by 2%, with 96 destinations and increased capacity to Italy and Spain. Low-cost subsidiary Transavia France will serve 123 destinations, including 26 new routes.