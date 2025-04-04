Austrian Airlines names Boeing 787 Dreamliner “Spanish Riding School” in landmark partnership

Austrian Airlines has named its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner registered OE-LPL after the world-renowned Spanish Riding School, marking a unique collaboration between two Austrian cultural icons. This initiative is part of the airline’s Highlights of Vienna naming concept, which celebrates Austria’s heritage on its long-haul fleet.

Founded in 1565, the Spanish Riding School is famous for its Lipizzaner stallions and their masterful equestrian performances. Austrian Airlines, which connects Vienna to major U.S. airports, plays a key role in bringing international visitors to this historic institution.

As part of the partnership, Austrian Airlines will sponsor a 12-year-old Lipizzaner stallion, Favory Wera, ridden by Christian Bachinger. The airline’s COO, Francesco Sciortino, emphasised that this collaboration highlights Austria’s history and culture on a global stage.

This is the second Dreamliner named after a Viennese landmark, following the Schönbrunn Palace aircraft (OE-LPM). Austrian Airlines continues to reinforce its connection to local tourism, flying to over 120 destinations worldwide.