Cathay Pacific grounds Airbus A350 fleet for inspections after engine failure incident

Cathay Pacific has temporarily grounded its fleet of 48 Airbus A350 aircraft for inspections following an unprecedented engine component failure that forced a flight to Zurich to return to Hong Kong.

The airline has cancelled 24 return flights, affecting routes to Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo, Taipei, and Osaka. The inspections revealed multiple aircraft requiring component replacements, leading to extended maintenance for some planes.

Cathay is coordinating with aviation authorities and manufacturers Rolls-Royce and Airbus.

The incident has also impacted Rolls-Royce’s stock, which dropped 6.47% following the news.