SAS flight attendant charged with drunkenness before takeoff

A flight attendant for SAS Scandinavian Airlines has been charged with drunkenness after failing an alcohol screening test shortly before a scheduled flight from Arlanda Airport to Copenhagen in early March.

The incident occurred around 20:00, when a police patrol boarded the aircraft and tested all crew members. The flight attendant was the only one who tested positive and was taken to the police station at Arlanda for a breathalyzer test, which showed a blood alcohol level equivalent to 0.26 per mille—above Sweden’s legal limit of 0.2 per mille for operating vehicles or aircraft.

Admits to Drinking the Night Before

During questioning, the flight attendant admitted to drinking 2–3 beers the night before, claiming to have stopped around 21:00-22-00. She said she felt completely fine the next morning and didn’t believe she was impaired.

“I felt completely in shape… I don’t think I drank much at all,” she said, also noting she hadn’t eaten since breakfast, which may have affected her body’s ability to process the alcohol.

The case is now being handled by the Attunda District Court. The flight attendant faces formal charges of drunkenness, a serious offence in aviation due to safety regulations and strict alcohol policies for flight crews.