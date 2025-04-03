Croatia to be directly connected to 122 international cities this summer

Croatia is set for a busy summer flight season (late March–late October), with over 17,200 flights and more than 2 million seats available.
Key Highlights
- 122 direct international destinations in 42 countries.
- Busiest routes: London, Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna.
- 54 airlines operating, including Ryanair, Croatia Airlines, easyJet, Eurowings, and Lufthansa.
- Top Croatian airports: Zagreb, Split, and Dubrovnik.
- Long-haul routes to the U.S., Canada, South Korea, Qatar, and UAE.
Strategic Growth & Tourism Impact
- 40+ new routes introduced.
- €3 million allocated for strategic airline partnerships.
- Expected increase in tourism, especially in pre/post-season.
With a 2% rise in flight operations, Croatia continues to strengthen its global air connectivity, ensuring easier access for visitors worldwide.
Source: Croatia Week