Croatia to be directly connected to 122 international cities this summer

Croatia is set for a busy summer flight season (late March–late October), with over 17,200 flights and more than 2 million seats available.

Key Highlights

122 direct international destinations in 42 countries.

Busiest routes: London, Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna.

54 airlines operating, including Ryanair, Croatia Airlines, easyJet, Eurowings, and Lufthansa.

Top Croatian airports: Zagreb, Split, and Dubrovnik.

Long-haul routes to the U.S., Canada, South Korea, Qatar, and UAE.

Strategic Growth & Tourism Impact

40+ new routes introduced.

€3 million allocated for strategic airline partnerships.

Expected increase in tourism, especially in pre/post-season.

With a 2% rise in flight operations, Croatia continues to strengthen its global air connectivity, ensuring easier access for visitors worldwide.

