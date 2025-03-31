China Airlines finalises order for ten Airbus A350-1000s

China Airlines has confirmed a firm order for ten Airbus A350-1000s, finalising its December 2024 commitment. The Taiwanese carrier will deploy the aircraft on long-haul routes to North America and Europe, ensuring seamless integration with its existing A350-900 fleet.

Chairman Kao Shing-Hwang emphasised that the investment aligns with China Airlines’ international growth strategy, citing the aircraft’s superior range, fuel efficiency, and passenger comfort. Airbus EVP Benoît de Saint-Exupéry welcomed the airline as a new A350-1000 operator, highlighting its pioneering role in adopting advanced aviation technology.

The A350-1000 boasts a 9,700-nautical-mile (18,000 km) range, 25% lower fuel consumption, and compatibility with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), supporting Airbus’ goal of 100% SAF capability by 2030.

China Airlines’ fleet includes 15 A350-900s, 15 A321neos, and 16 A330s, serving destinations across Europe, the US, Asia, and the Pacific.