Copenhagen Airport Summer programme: 315 routes and growing travel demand

Copenhagen Airport is gearing up for a busy travel season, with 2.2 million passengers passing through in March and an expected surge during Easter. The airport’s summer programme, launched on March 30, features 315 direct routes to 171 destinations, including 31 new routes.

SAS leads the expansion with 21 new routes, including Seattle, Nuuk, and Seoul, while Delta adds a Minneapolis connection. Norwegian is also strengthening its presence, launching flights to Bratislava, Newcastle, Sarajevo, and Tangier.

Easter travel is set to be particularly busy, with nearly one million passengers expected—almost 20% more than last year. Travellers are advised to arrive early and use online check-in and self-service options for a smoother experience.