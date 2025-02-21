Airbus A350F entry-into-service delayed to 2027 due to supply chain issues

The entry-into-service (EIS) of the Airbus A350F freighter, originally set for 2025, has been delayed to 2027 due to supply chain disruptions, according to a ch-aviation report. Key factors include global component shortages, logistics disruptions, and quality control challenges, which have impacted Airbus’s production timeline.

The delay affects airlines awaiting deliveries, requiring them to reassess fleet planning. To mitigate future disruptions, Airbus is advised to strengthen supplier relationships, diversify sourcing, and enhance supply chain transparency. Despite setbacks, the aviation industry remains resilient as it awaits the A350F’s eventual launch.