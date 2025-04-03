Norway becomes first F-35 partner nation to complete fleet delivery

Lockheed Martin has delivered the 51st and 52nd F-35As to the Royal Norwegian Air Force, making Norway the first partner nation to fulfill its F-35 programme of record.

Norway now operates a full fleet of 52 F-35s, strengthening national defense and NATO operations. The aircraft enhance interoperability with Nordic and European allies, particularly in the High North. The F-35’s advanced capabilities improve situational awareness and transatlantic security.

Over 1,150 F-35s are in service worldwide, operating from 48 bases across 10 nations.

Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik praised the F-35 for safeguarding Norwegian sovereignty, while Lockheed Martin’s Chauncey McIntosh reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Norway’s security for decades to come.