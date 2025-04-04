Small plane raised after crash in Bjørnafjorden – Two pilots confirmed dead

The wreckage of a small plane that crashed into Vinddalsvatnet in Bjørnafjorden was successfully raised Friday evening, three days after it went down. The tragic accident claimed the lives of Tore Iversrud Marthinsen (61) and Ivar Harald Henriksen (74), both seasoned pilots.

Recovery Operation

The American Champion Super Decathlon aircraft regiqtered LN-SDB was located Thursday evening in the southern part of the lake. Recovery efforts began around 14:00 Friday and involved the Norwegian Armed Forces, police, and the Accident Investigation Board Norway (AIBN). By 20:00, the aircraft had been fully lifted onto land.

The challenging operation required divers to attach straps to the plane’s wings and raise it using a balloon. The aircraft was towed five meters below the surface to a more accessible location before being lifted by crane.

Investigation Underway

The AIBN will now inspect the wreck on-site before transporting it to their hangar at Kjeller for detailed analysis. While the Super Decathlon does not require a flight recorder, investigators will review radar data, communications, and physical clues from the plane to determine the cause of the crash. A preliminary hypothesis is expected soon, with a full report targeted within a year.

A Nation Mourns

Both pilots were well-known in Norway’s aviation community, and the Bergen Aero Club, which owned the aircraft, is deeply affected. Ivar Henriksen’s family expressed heartfelt thanks to the emergency services and volunteers, calling the support “overwhelming” during a difficult time.

“Ivar is a person who has left a deep mark and will be missed by many,” the family said in a statement.

This accident is a profound loss not only for their families but also for Norway’s tight-knit flying community.