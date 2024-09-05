easyJet flight to Greece diverts after disruptive passenger forces emergency landing in Munich

easyJet flight U2 8235 from London Gatwick to Kos, Greece, operated by Airbus A320 with registration G-EZUR, was forced to make an emergency landing in Munich on 3 September after a rowdy passenger became disruptive mid-flight.

The passenger, agitated by turbulence, broke the intercom during a scuffle with cabin crew who, with the help of passengers, restrained him.

The plane diverted to Munich, where police removed and handcuffed the man on the tarmac. The incident caused an overnight delay, with passengers accommodated in local hotels. The flight continued to its final destination on 4 September as U2 9235 and arrived at Kos with a delay of no less than 24 hours.

easyJet emphasised that safety is their top priority and such behaviour is not tolerated.