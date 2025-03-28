Edelweiss unveils Switzerland’s first Airbus A350

Edelweiss has officially introduced Switzerland’s first Airbus A350 in a special ceremony at Zurich Airport. The aircraft, named Piz Bernina, is the first of six to join the airline’s fleet, setting new standards in efficiency, comfort, and sustainability.
A First in Edelweiss History
For the first time, all past and present CEOs of Edelweiss were in attendance, celebrating the milestone. The Airbus A350 offers a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and CO? emissions compared to the Airbus A340-300, with 50% lower noise pollution and an extended flight range.
Enhanced Passenger Comfort
The aircraft features:
Business Class: 30 lie-flat seats with 19-inch entertainment screens
Economy Max: 63 seats with extra legroom
Economy Class: 246 seats with modern in-flight entertainment, USB power, and panoramic windows 30% larger than previous models
Future Upgrades & Launch Schedule
Due to supply chain delays, the first four aircraft will initially operate with minor modifications before undergoing a full cabin transformation starting in late 2026. This revamp will introduce Premium Economy and in-flight Wi-Fi, with the final cabin design to be revealed in November 2025.
The Airbus A350’s first commercial flight will take place on April 1, 2025, from Zurich to Tenerife. Short-haul destinations will follow before long-haul deployment begins in mid-May 2025, starting with Las Vegas.