Edelweiss unveils Switzerland’s first Airbus A350

Edelweiss has officially introduced Switzerland’s first Airbus A350 in a special ceremony at Zurich Airport. The aircraft, named Piz Bernina, is the first of six to join the airline’s fleet, setting new standards in efficiency, comfort, and sustainability.

A First in Edelweiss History

For the first time, all past and present CEOs of Edelweiss were in attendance, celebrating the milestone. The Airbus A350 offers a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and CO? emissions compared to the Airbus A340-300, with 50% lower noise pollution and an extended flight range.

Enhanced Passenger Comfort

The aircraft features:

Business Class : 30 lie-flat seats with 19-inch entertainment screens

Economy Max : 63 seats with extra legroom

Economy Class: 246 seats with modern in-flight entertainment, USB power, and panoramic windows 30% larger than previous models

Future Upgrades & Launch Schedule

Due to supply chain delays, the first four aircraft will initially operate with minor modifications before undergoing a full cabin transformation starting in late 2026. This revamp will introduce Premium Economy and in-flight Wi-Fi, with the final cabin design to be revealed in November 2025.

The Airbus A350’s first commercial flight will take place on April 1, 2025, from Zurich to Tenerife. Short-haul destinations will follow before long-haul deployment begins in mid-May 2025, starting with Las Vegas.