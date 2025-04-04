UK pilot fined after RAF intercepts passenger flight

A commercial pilot has been fined £4,511 after failing to maintain radio contact with air traffic control during a SAS Connect flight from Oslo to Manchester, prompting the launch of RAF Typhoon jets.

First Prosecution of Its Kind in the UK

Captain Christopher Hollands pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 20 March 2025, marking the first UK prosecution for this type of incident. The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) led the investigation.

The incident involved a 30+ minute radio silence during the flight, carrying 58 passengers, which triggered a security alert. NATS, the UK’s air traffic service, escalated the situation, leading to two RAF Typhoons intercepting and escorting the aircraft to Manchester Airport, where it was directed to a remote stand and boarded by police.

CAA Statement

“Lost communications causing security breaches are a matter of great concern,” said Glenn Bradley, Head of Flight Operations at the CAA.

“We will prosecute offenders when appropriate to maintain confidence in UK aviation’s safety and security.”

The CAA emphasised the importance of continuous radio contact during flights, calling it essential to maintaining aviation safety standards.