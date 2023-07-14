Brussels Airport regrets the approach by Minister of Transport, who wants a curfew on night flights

Brussels Airport is an essential gateway to the world for citizens, businesses, and countless institutions. The airport is the second growth engine in Belgium, providing direct and indirect employment to 64,000 people and accounting for 2% of the GDP. Brussels Airport is also a vital logistics hub for the numerous exporting companies and industries established in Belgium, including the pharmaceutical industry, the manufacturing industry, perishables, trade…

The airport is heavily investing in making its operations more sustainable by attracting quieter aircraft through differentiated charges, working on more efficient flight procedures, entirely eliminating its own carbon emissions… The many initiatives taken have already led to a sharp reduction in nuisance. In the coming years, Brussels Airport Company will ambitiously continue to reduce the impact of airport operations, together with its partners in the industry.

Brussels Airport, therefore, regrets that the Belgian Federal Minister of Mobility Georges Gilkinet is now launching a far-reaching proposal with unprecedented negative consequences on employment, connectivity, exports and the economy in Belgium.

Minister of Mobility Gilkinet wants to ban night flights at Brussels Airport to reduce noise nuisance at and around Brussels Airport. On average, noise must be reduced by 20 percent, but the most striking proposal is that noise nuisance should be reduced to 0 percent between 23:00 and 06:00. Gilkinet says he wants to reduce noise nuisance for all residents and guarantee a sustainable economic future for the airport.

This proposal was done without any concertation with the airport or the aviation industry. Moreover, the European procedure to impose operating restrictions is also not respected at all. The airport, the aviation industry and local residents do not benefit from launching such drastic and unsupported proposals. They only give rise to uncertainty, anxiety and polarisation. They stand in the way of sustainable and balanced solutions in the interests of all stakeholders.

What the airport, the industry and the local residents really need is a global solution and a coherent legal framework that provides stability and legal certainty for the sustainable development of the airport, with respect for the environment. This can only be achieved in close consultation with the competent authorities, the airport, the airlines and the industry. That is exactly what Brussels Airport has been advocating for several years now and is more than willing to contribute to.