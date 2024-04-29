FC Barcelona and Vueling unveil new aircraft livery for Barça Femenino

FC Barcelona and Vueling have introduced a striking new aircraft livery dedicated to the Barça Femenino team, marking a significant milestone in European football. The specially designed A320 aircraft, featuring select players from the team, will transport the squad to London for the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final return leg.

This initiative signifies the first time a European women’s football team has been honoured with a dedicated airline livery. The unveiling ceremony, attended by key figures from both organisations, showcased the unique design celebrating the team’s spirit and accomplishments. The collaboration between FC Barcelona and Vueling highlights shared values, including their Barcelona roots, commitment to female empowerment, and dedication to community impact.

Xavier Puig, FC Barcelona’s Director of Women’s Team, emphasised the alliance’s role in promoting women’s sports globally. Sandra Hors, Vueling’s Director of Communication and Sustainability, expressed pride in the historic partnership, underscoring the shared mission to inspire change and champion diversity.