[Pics] Lithuanian Airports successfully handled the arrival and departure of all guests attending the NATO Summit in Vilnius

Lithuanian Airports successfully handled the arrival and departure of all guests attending the NATO Summit, making it one of the most secure civilian airports in the world during the event.

Over 1,000 professionals from various authorities and countries collaborated to ensure the safe landing and take-off of more than 50 special aircraft and the reception and farewell of several thousand important guests.

Vilnius Airport experienced aircraft traffic with planes taking off and landing every 3-4 minutes during the peak period. Kaunas Airport also received a higher number of aircraft, including large ones such as Air Force One and a Boeing 747-8I carrying the President of South Korea.

The airports’ runways were upgraded and technical processes were coordinated well in advance to accommodate the intensive traffic. The successful handling of the NATO Summit demonstrates the airports’ high level of professionalism and cooperation. The event, held in Vilnius, was the largest in Lithuania’s history, with numerous foreign delegations and thousands of participants from NGOs and the international media.

All pictures © Martynas Jaugelavicius