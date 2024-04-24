Brussels Airport is looking for 75 security guards to cope with the peak in air traffic expected this summer

Brussels Airport is preparing for a surge in summer air traffic by seeking to hire 75 more security guards through the company G4S.

Currently, around 1,000 security guards are already stationed at Zaventem airport. The additional hires aim to manage the expected rise in passenger numbers following the pandemic.

G4S emphasises the importance of maintaining operational smoothness amid increased traveller volumes. Recruiting these guards presents a significant challenge due to a shortage in the profession. To incentivise new hires, G4S offers comprehensive training and a 1,000 euro bonus for those joining before June 1 and staying for at least six months.