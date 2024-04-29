Volotea introduces four new sunny summer destinations from Lille

Volotea announces the launch of four new summer routes from Lille, offering travellers exciting destinations in Greece and Croatia. Passengers can now fly to Rhodes, Corfu, Kalamata, and Dubrovnik, enjoying golden beaches, clear waters, and rich cultural experiences.

Flights operate weekly until November, providing over 9.000 seats per route. With these additions, Volotea strengthens its presence in Lille, showcasing its commitment to expanding connectivity and contributing to the region’s economic growth.