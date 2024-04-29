SAS enters SkyTeam Alliance on 1st September, enhancing global connectivity and benefits for customers

SAS and SkyTeam have finalised an Alliance Adherence Agreement, paving the way for SAS to join the global airline alliance on September 1, 2024.

This collaboration will provide SAS customers with seamless travel experiences, expanded destinations, and enhanced benefits. EuroBonus members will enjoy privileges across most SkyTeam airlines, including lounge access and SkyPriority services.

The partnership aims to deliver a superior customer experience through quality service and innovation. SkyTeam officials express enthusiasm for SAS’s integration, emphasising the airline’s reputation for reliability and service quality.

SAS President and CEO Anko van der Werff highlights the benefits for EuroBonus members and anticipates an exciting future for customers, partners, and employees.