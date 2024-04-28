GPS interference: Russia suspected; Finnair flight diverted

Thousands of commercial airline flights in Europe have reportedly had their GPS data jammed, with suspicions pointing towards Russia amid ongoing tensions over the Ukraine conflict. The Baltic Sea region, dubbed “NATO Lake,” has been particularly affected, with tens of thousands of flights experiencing navigational issues since August, raising concerns about safety.

In a recent incident, a Finnair flight from Helsinki to Estonia was unable to land at Tartu Airport due to GPS interference. The flight, AY1045, was diverted back to Helsinki after failing to land. While most airports have alternative landing systems, Tartu Airport relies heavily on GPS, making it vulnerable to such disruptions.

Experts note that GPS jamming has increased in recent times, impacting air traffic procedures across the region. Although suspicions point towards Russia, concrete evidence is yet to be established.

Despite these challenges, flights continue as usual, albeit with heightened awareness of the potential risks posed by GPS interference.