Transavia will fly from Dutch airports to Granada, Tirana, Tbilisi and Oslo next winter, but also from Brussels to Gran Canaria

Transavia will add several destinations to its winter network from Dutch airports next winter. This includes flights to Granada in Spain. Furthermore, new summer destinations such as Tbilisi in Georgia, the Albanian Tirana and Oslo, the capital of Norway, will soon also be served in the winter. Several summer destinations are also being added to the winter schedule from Brussels Airport.

From September 30, 2024, customers can fly to Granada twice a week. The city in Andalusia is known for its impressive architecture with many Moorish influences.

Oslo

The Eindhoven-Oslo route will also be flown next winter. At the end of February 2024, the first flight from Eindhoven to the Norwegian capital took place. This route was included in the network in consultation with the Eindhoven region and will therefore remain in the schedule in winter.

This also applies to other new destinations Tirana and Tbilisi. The first flight to the capital of Georgia is on Saturday, April 20. The first flight from Amsterdam to Tirana was at the beginning of March.

Brussels Airport

From this winter you can also fly with Transavia from Brussels Airport to Gran Canaria. This adds one of the most popular sun destinations to our schedule. In addition to our existing routes such as Alicante and Tenerife in Spain and Faro in Portugal, this winter Transavia also fly from the Belgian airport to Thessaloniki in Greece, Bari in Italy and Marrakech in Morocco.

Tickets to all winter destinations 2024/2025 can be booked from now.