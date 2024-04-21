Emirates Airlines staff speak out (anonymously) after UAE records heaviest rainfall in 75 years

In the wake of Dubai’s worst flooding in history, Emirates Airlines faced unprecedented challenges, with reports emerging of inhumane conditions for its staff. As floodwaters wreaked havoc across the city, leaving infrastructure strained and thousands stranded, the airline maintained its operations, prompting outcry from frontline workers, as reported by Facebook page Fly Guy’s Cabin Crew Lounge (see at the bottom of the article).

Emirates faced criticism for its decision to keep business as usual during the natural disaster. While other airlines suspended operations, the Dubai based airline continued to encourage staff to report for duty, even as conditions deteriorated.



Staffers, desperate for guidance and support, found themselves in dire situations. Calls for assistance went unanswered, and attempts to navigate flooded roads to reach work became perilous endeavors. Some crew members reported being stranded for hours without access to food or shelter, while others faced exhausting shifts lasting over 24 hours with no breaks.

Despite mounting pressure and plummeting morale, Emirates initially showed little acknowledgment of the challenges its staff faced. It wasn’t until later in the week that gestures of understanding were extended, such as leniency on attendance policies and promises to address concerns.

Flydubai, Emirates’ sister airline, suspended operations early in the crisis, recognizing the severity of the situation. However, reports indicate that Emirates persisted, prioritizing operational continuity over staff safety.

As the floodwaters receded and operations returned to normal, Emirates faced scrutiny for its handling of the crisis. The airline’s failure to prioritize staff safety and well-being during a natural disaster raises questions about its emergency preparedness and commitment to its employees.