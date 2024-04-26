Iberia marks 60 years of Madrid-Brussels flights with sweet surprises: violets and chocolates

Iberia celebrated six decades of connecting Madrid and Brussels with special treats for passengers on this historic route. Since its inaugural flight on April 25, 1964, the airline has expanded from three weekly flights carrying 22 passengers each to four daily flights accommodating up to 180 passengers per journey.

To commemorate the occasion, captains of the daily flights greeted passengers with a heartfelt message, while all travellers received a delightful biscuit combining Belgian chocolate and Madrid pansy candy.

Today, Iberia operates modern Airbus A320neo aircraft on this route, offering enhanced comfort and eco-efficiency. Carmen Giraud, Iberia Sales Director for Europe, Middle East, and Asia, expressed pride in the route’s growth, now connecting nearly 1,500 passengers daily to Madrid’s extensive network of 142 destinations. Reflecting on the past and present, Iberia continues to offer business and economy class options, with tickets available from €113 for a round trip on iberia.com.