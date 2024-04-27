Japan Airlines flight cancelled as Captain gets drunk at U.S. hotel

Japan Airlines (JAL) cancelled Flight JL11 from Dallas Fort Worth to Tokyo Haneda (Boeing 777-300ER reg. JA742J) on 24 April after its 49-year-old captain engaged in disruptive behaviour while intoxicated at a hotel in the U.S.

The airline cited the need to assess the captain’s physical and mental condition but couldn’t find a replacement pilot for the scheduled departure. JAL helped 157 passengers transfer to other flights.

The incident occurred after the captain dined with crew members and continued drinking at the hotel, prompting a complaint from a hotel employee and police intervention. The captain received a warning from the police regarding his behaviour.

The aircraft returned to Tokyo Haneda without passengers the next day as flight JL11D.