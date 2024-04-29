Boeing secures contract for 7 additional MH-139A helicopters for U.S. Air Force

Boeing has been awarded a $178 million contract by the U.S. Air Force to produce seven MH-139A helicopters, bringing the total under contract to 26.

The award signifies progress towards full-rate production, supporting the Air Force’s modernisation efforts.

Azeem Khan, MH-139 program director, emphasises the importance of delivering on commitments to enhance national security capabilities. With the first production aircraft undergoing testing and others in production, Boeing remains on schedule to deliver the first LRIP aircraft this summer.

The MH-139A, based on the Leonardo Helicopters AW139, is designed for patrol, search and rescue, and transport missions, equipped with advanced technology for efficient and safe operations.