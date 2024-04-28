Finnair flight from Chicago to Helsinki diverts to New York JFK after engine problems

Finnair Flight AY10, scheduled from Chicago O’Hare to Helsinki and operated by an Airbus A330-300 registered as OH-LTM, was compelled to alter its course shortly before the two-hour mark after takeoff on Saturday evening.

The aircraft departed at 21:54 local time (UTC-5) from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago bound for Helsinki. However, it executed a U-turn above the Canadian Province of Quebec and was redirected towards New York. Approximately four hours post-departure, the aircraft landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Finnair’s communications manager, Päivyt Tallqvist, confirmed that the aircraft carried 194 passengers and 10 crew members. The means by which these passengers would reach Helsinki remained uncertain. Shortly after touching down, the flight was officially cancelled, and passengers were escorted to the terminal, where they are waiting for instructions from Finnair.

Tallqvist attributed the diversion to a technical malfunction onboard. She provided no specific details regarding the nature of the technical issue, stating, “We haven’t been able to conduct an examination of the aircraft yet.” It was later confirmed that there was a problem with one of the engines, which was shut down above Quebec.