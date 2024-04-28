Lufthansa confirms rough landing of Boeing 747-8i training flight at Los Angeles Airport

A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Los Angeles experienced a “rough landing” at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), as captured on camera by Airline Videos Live. The Boeing 747-8i registered D-ABYP attempted to land but bounced off the runway, prompting a second landing attempt after circling the airport.

Flight LH456 on 23 April, classified as a “training flight,” carried 326 passengers and 19 crew members. Following an assessment and consultation, the aircraft returned to Frankfurt, where it underwent inspection with no findings. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.