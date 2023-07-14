Delta Air Lines to resume nonstop service to Curaçao this winter

Beginning Dec. 16, Delta will re-launch service to Curaçao, providing Saturday-only service from Atlanta to the lively Dutch Caribbean Island for the first time since 2010. Building on its leading position at its largest U.S. hub, Delta will be the sole airline providing direct flights to Curaçao from Atlanta, while also enabling customers from over 100 U.S. cities access to this tropical destination through convenient one-stop connections.

As the No. 1 carrier to Latin America from Atlanta, Delta will fly nearly 500 weekly flights to 44 Latin destinations this winter, representing a 30% surge in capacity over 2022. Among the extensive list of destinations served from Atlanta, customers can find popular tourist hotspots like Aruba, San José del Cabo and St. Thomas, where Delta exclusively provides direct service. Additionally, Delta recently introduced routes to Cozumel, Mexico, and Cartagena, Colombia, providing even more options for customers seeking a warm getaway.

By unveiling this new route in conjunction with its largest-ever holiday schedule, the airline continues to cater to winter season demand across Latin America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Flights to Curaçao will operate on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, featuring First Class, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

Customers can look forward to fast, free Wi-Fi available on nearly all of Delta’s narrow-body mainline aircraft, as well as a range of in-flight entertainment options including complimentary access to Delta Studio, with over 1,000 hours of on-demand entertainment. The airline also recently launched Delta Sync exclusives, a first-of-its-kind platform that curates the onboard experience for customers by providing personalized services and offers available only to SkyMiles Members.

Additionally, customers will be able to indulge in a variety of sweets and drinks, such as Du Nord vodka (for purchase in Main Cabin), Thrive Farmers Tea and Kate’s Real Food Lemon Coconut bars.