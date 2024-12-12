SAS launches direct flights between Copenhagen and Kiruna for Arctic travel

To meet the growing demand for Arctic tourism, SAS has announced direct flights between Copenhagen and Kiruna, starting December 12, 2024. The seasonal route will operate through April 27, 2025, connecting travellers to Kiruna’s iconic attractions, including the Northern Lights, Icehotel, and Sami cultural experiences.

Flights will run twice weekly (Thursdays and Sundays) with additional Saturday services during the Christmas and New Year period. As part of SAS’ strategy to strengthen Copenhagen Airport as a global hub, the route offers international travellers easier access to Swedish Lapland while enhancing connectivity for northern Sweden residents to Europe and beyond.

The success of the launch has already led SAS to commit to maintaining the route for the 2025/2026 winter season, further supporting Arctic tourism and regional businesses.