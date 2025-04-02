Sola Air takes off: New Karlstad-Copenhagen route launches April 28

Swedish startup airline Sola Air is set to launch its first-ever flight on April 28, connecting Karlstad, Sweden, to Copenhagen, Denmark, with a Saab 340 aircraft seating 36. With daily weekday departures, the new route aims to provide a fast and convenient link for business travellers, international connections, and city breaks.

To celebrate the launch, Sola Air is offering a special promotion: passengers who book a ticket on the Karlstad-Copenhagen route will receive their next trip for free. This limited-time offer applies to both one-way and round-trip bookings.

Additionally, Sola Air will operate direct flights between Karlstad and Visby during Almedalen Week, ensuring swift and hassle-free travel to Sweden’s key political event.

Bookings are now open—Värmland is taking off!