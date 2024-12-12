Bulgaria and Romania fully join Schengen, strengthening EU unity

The European Commission welcomes the Council’s unanimous decision to lift internal land border controls with Bulgaria and Romania starting January 1, 2025, marking their full integration into the Schengen area. This milestone enhances free movement, trade, tourism, and the internal market, further solidifying EU unity and global influence.

Since March 2024, both countries have successfully implemented Schengen rules, including lifting air and sea border controls. Their contributions to EU security and migration management, supported by the European Commission and Frontex, demonstrate their commitment to strengthening external borders.

With the addition of Bulgaria and Romania, the Schengen area reinforces its role as a cornerstone of the European Union, facilitating smooth travel for nearly 450 million people and enhancing the EU’s global connectivity.