United Airlines expands Pacific network with new routes to Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Adelaide, and Manila

United Airlines is set to expand its Pacific network with new routes launching in late 2025.

The airline will become the only U.S. carrier offering flights to Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, with daily service from Hong Kong starting in October (one-stop connections from Los Angeles and San Francisco). United will also introduce the first nonstop flights between the U.S. and Adelaide, Australia, beginning December 11.

Additionally, a second daily flight between San Francisco and Manila will launch on October 25, providing more flexibility for travellers.

With these additions, United will serve 32 destinations across the Pacific—four times more than any other U.S. carrier—reinforcing its position as the largest airline in the region.