SAS launches largest-ever summer expansion with 28 new routes

SAS Scandinavian Airlines has announced its biggest summer expansion to date, adding 28 new routes across 17 countries and increasing capacity to 23 million seats—2.2 million more than last year.

The expansion strengthens Copenhagen Airport’s role as a global hub, offering new routes to cities like Madrid, Budapest, Krakow, Nuuk, and Lyon, alongside expanded domestic connections in Sweden.

New intercontinental routes include Seoul (4x weekly), Seattle (5x weekly), and Beirut (from both Copenhagen and Stockholm). Oslo gains daily flights to New York (JFK) and seasonal routes to Rhodes, while Bergen adds flights to Malaga.

SAS is also boosting frequencies on key routes like Toronto, Berlin, and Prague, improving connectivity through its Copenhagen hub. The airline remains committed to sustainability through fleet modernisation and increased use of sustainable aviation fuel.