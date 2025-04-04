Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new non-stop flights to Almaty

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is expanding its international network with a new direct route to Almaty, Kazakhstan, starting June 3, 2025. The low-cost carrier will operate three weekly flights (Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays) from Zayed International Airport using Airbus A320 aircraft.

This addition marks Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s 30th destination and reinforces its commitment to enhancing connectivity, tourism, and trade between the UAE and Kazakhstan. The airline continues to offer affordable travel options, with in-flight services including free streaming, onboard catering, and a loyalty programme.

Flights are now available for booking through Air Arabia’s website, call center, and travel agencies.