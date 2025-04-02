Air Canada launches Vancouver-Manila route, expanding Southeast Asia network

Air Canada has inaugurated its newest international route, offering four weekly, year-round flights between Vancouver and Manila. This expansion strengthens the airline’s presence in Southeast Asia, making it the North American carrier with the most non-stop destinations in the region.

The new route enhances connectivity for over one million Filipinos in Canada and supports tourism and trade. Departing from Vancouver’s YVR Pacific hub, the service links to 25 Canadian destinations.

This marks Air Canada’s 12th Asia-Pacific route, reinforcing its leadership in transpacific travel.