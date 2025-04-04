Vienna Airport strengthens ties with Ukrainian airports through collaboration and equipment donation

Vienna Airport has signed a cooperation agreement with the Association “Airports of Ukraine” (AAUCA) to support the restoration of Ukrainian airport infrastructure. The agreement includes professional exchanges, synergy evaluations, and the donation of specialised vehicles and technical equipment.

The signing took place during a delegation visit to Ukraine, attended by Austrian and Ukrainian officials. Julian Jäger, Vienna Airport’s joint CEO, emphasised the importance of assisting Ukraine’s aviation sector in preparing for post-war recovery.

The visit also included a business delegation from the Federation of Austrian Industries of Lower Austria, which engaged in high-level talks with Ukrainian leaders and signed multiple agreements to enhance economic cooperation. Delegates also visited Hostomel military airport, a key site in Ukraine’s 2022 defence efforts.