Virgin Atlantic returns to Canada with daily London-Toronto flights

Virgin Atlantic has resumed service to Canada after more than a decade, launching daily direct flights between London Heathrow and Toronto Pearson International Airport. The Boeing 787-9 service, which began on March 30, 2025, is expected to carry over 165,000 passengers annually and offers up to 20 tonnes of cargo capacity.

The route enhances transatlantic connectivity, with seamless onward travel to India via London Heathrow and expanded Canadian connections through a strengthened codeshare with WestJet. The airline will operate alongside its joint venture partners Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM, providing increased travel options between Europe and Canada.

Virgin Atlantic’s return was celebrated by Sir Richard Branson, who emphasised the airline’s commitment to offering exceptional service and strong global partnerships. Fares start at £391 (CAD $1,101) for Economy, with Premium and Upper Class options also available.