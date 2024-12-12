Zurich Airport achieves 7% passenger growth in November 2024

Zurich Airport welcomed 2,194,464 passengers in November 2024, a 7% increase from the previous year and 98% of the November 2019 level. Local passengers totalled 1,496,242, while transfer passengers accounted for 32% (694,010).

Air traffic movements rose by 5% year-on-year to 19,158, representing 97% of 2019 levels. The average number of passengers per movement reached 129 (+1%), and the seat load factor improved by 1 percentage point to 77%.

Freight traffic also grew, with 37,493 tonnes handled, up 9% from November 2023 but 4% below November 2019 levels.

Zurich Airport continues to demonstrate strong recovery, nearing pre-pandemic performance in both passenger and operational metrics.