Ryanair launches new Summer 2025 routes from Brussels South Charleroi

Ryanair has kicked off its Summer 2025 schedule with new routes from Brussels Charleroi to Katowice, Rome, and Salerno, each operating twice weekly. These are part of Ryanair’s expanded network of 117 routes from Charleroi this summer.

The airline reaffirmed its stance against further growth at Brussels Airport in Zaventem due to high airport charges, calling for EU-wide aviation reforms, including air traffic control modernisation and the removal of aviation taxes on short-haul flights.

Ryanair’s full Summer 2025 schedule, featuring over 2,000 routes across 230+ destinations, is now available for booking.