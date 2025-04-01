Search underway for missing training plane near Os, Norway

A two-seater Super Decathlon training aircraft with an instructor and a student on board is missing near Vinddalsvatnet in Os. Emergency responders are conducting an extensive search using helicopters, boats, and divers.

The aircraft reported engine problems before attempting an emergency landing. A witness reported seeing a crash, and a helicopter detected heat traces in the water. Divers face zero visibility in the 39-meter-deep lake. No wreckage or oil residue has been found.

Local authorities have activated a crisis team, and the Bergen Aero Club is supporting affected members. Efforts continue as authorities work to locate the missing plane and its occupants.