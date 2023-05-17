Hainan Airlines re-launches Shenzhen as a second connection with China from Brussels Airport

From June 21, the Chinese airline Hainan Airlines will once again fly directly between Belgium and Shenzhen, a metropolis in southern China, Brussels Airport has announced.

This connection was cancelled in February 2020, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Hainan Airlines returns with two weekly flights between Brussels and Shenzhen, in addition to the current daily flights to Beijing.

“We are very pleased with this addition to our long-haul flight network and this second direct connection to China,” says Brussels Airport.