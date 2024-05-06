PLAY Airlines relaunches seasonal Brussels flights: explore Iceland and North America affordably!

PLAY Airlines joyfully announces the revival of its Brussels flights starting May 28th, providing travellers with budget-friendly access to Iceland and North America.

With three weekly seasonal flights between Brussels and Reykjavík’s Keflavik airport, passengers can indulge in Iceland’s wonders. To celebrate, PLAY offers special fares starting from 69 Euros for round trips, available for booking until May 15th.

Passengers can also enjoy a complimentary stopover in Iceland when travelling between Europe and North America (Baltimore, Boston, New York, and Washington DC in the United States, as well as Toronto in Canada), enhancing their journey with a dual-destination experience.

PLAY’s accolades include recognition as a top low-cost carrier in Northern Europe, ensuring travellers a safe, reliable, and enjoyable journey. With PLAY Airlines, it’s about paying less and playing more!