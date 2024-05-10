Air Vanuatu seeks bankruptcy protection amid international flight cancellations

Air Vanuatu, the state-owned carrier, filed for bankruptcy protection following the abrupt cancellation of all international flights, leaving thousands of travellers stranded.

The airline attributed the cancellations to extended maintenance requirements on their aircraft. Ernst & Young Australia was appointed as liquidators to oversee the process, ensuring safety and maintenance checks before resuming normal operations.

While the airline’s management team remains in place, discussions are underway with other airlines to assist stranded passengers. Factors such as labour shortages, rising operating costs, and weather-related disruptions have contributed to Air Vanuatu’s financial challenges. Efforts are focused on securing the airline’s future, with options including partnerships or a sale process.

Travellers affected by the disruption are being informed and rebooked on alternative flights.