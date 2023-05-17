KLM introduces more neutral forms of address for bookings in specific countries

KLM has introduced more neutral forms of address for customers making bookings in certain countries. Customers now have the option to choose a gender-neutral alternative to traditional masculine or feminine courtesy titles.

This move is in response to a growing demand for inclusivity and personalised customer experiences. Initially available in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States, customers can identify as non-binary or request to be addressed by name only. The salutation “X” will be used if a courtesy title cannot be omitted entirely. Only adult customers can choose a gender-neutral form of address.

KLM is also implementing other changes to adopt a more personalised and gender-neutral approach, such as using “passengers” instead of “ladies and gentlemen” in inflight announcements. The airline aims to align with partner airlines and industry associations in promoting diversity and inclusion.

KLM values the diverse backgrounds and perspectives of its customers and aims to provide a personalised and respectful experience.