TAP Stopover programme brought an additional 214,000 tourists to Portugal in 2023

In 2023, TAP’s Portugal Stopover programme attracted an additional 214,000 tourists to Portugal, offering travellers the opportunity to explore Lisbon or Oporto for one to ten days during their outward or return journey.

Brazil accounted for nearly half of the stopover passengers, while the United States contributed 20 percent of all Portugal Stopover sales. São Paulo was the top airport for starting stopover journeys, followed by Rio de Janeiro, Recife, and New York.

Brazilians often chose Paris, Rome, and Madrid as their final destinations, while Americans favoured Barcelona, Madrid, and Rome, with Funchal and Ponta Delgada also among their top choices.

The programme allows TAP customers to visit two destinations for the price of one, with the option to make a second stopover in Portugal at a 25 percent discount on domestic flights. Moreover, customers enjoy exclusive offers and discounts at 149 partners across Portugal, including hotels, restaurants, activities, and cultural spaces.

TAP’s Portugal Stopover Programme was recognised as the best in the world for the fifth consecutive year by Global Traveler magazine in 2023.