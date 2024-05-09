easyJet to introduce flights to Africa

easyJet is set to introduce new routes connecting Portugal with Cape Verde, marking its debut in West Africa. The flights, departing from Lisbon and Porto airports, will commence in October during the next IATA winter season. With fares starting at 83.99 euros, the airline plans to offer four weekly frequencies from Lisbon and two from Porto, providing a total of 50,000 seats for the winter of 2024-2025.

Responding to the increasing demand for tropical destinations, easyJet aims to offer affordable fares to a destination with strong connections to Portugal and a rich cultural experience. The move also represents EasyJet’s expansion into West Africa, providing new connections to the African continent.

To celebrate the new route, easyJet organised an event in Lisbon, strengthening ties between Portugal and Cape Verde. The airline’s commitment to Portugal’s growth and its efforts to diversify destinations are highlighted by José Lopes, easyJet Portugal’s general director.

The Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Ulisses Correia e Silva, expressed optimism about the positive impact of easyJet’s operations on tourism and connectivity, welcoming the new route. Similarly, Cape Verde’s Minister of Tourism and Transport, Carlos Santos, emphasised the significance of this new chapter in air connectivity, foreseeing benefits for tourism, emigrants, business, and cultural exchange between the two countries.