Eurowings launches sales partnership with Volotea – Reciprocal sales of 150 routes have begun

The sales partnership between Eurowings and the Spanish airline Volotea has now been officially sealed. Following the letter of intent already issued in March, the corresponding cooperation agreement has now been signed. The sales partnership covers the sale of tickets for 150 European routes operated by both airlines on each other’s websites. These include 104 routes offered by Eurowings and 46 by Volotea. As the route networks of the two airlines do not overlap, the partnership will result in strong growth in flight offerings, both on Volotea’s website and for Germany’s largest vacation carrier.

The connections also include eight new routes flown by Volotea that will connect German airports such as Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Stuttgart directly with French and Italian cities starting in late May and mid-October. As a result, Bordeaux, Lyon, Nantes, Florence and Verona will also be reached non-stop from Germany via Volotea going forward.

Jens Bischof, CEO of Eurowings: “The partnership with Volotea is another milestone on our way to strengthening the ‘Euro’ in the Eurowings brand name. From now on, our customers will benefit from a much wider range of affordable direct flights within Europe. In addition to this, we are significantly strengthening our sales power, particularly in southern Europe.”

Carlos Muñoz, founder and CEO of Volotea: “We are thrilled to make our partnership with Eurowings official and expand our reach to the German market, an important step in our larger growth plans in Europe. This agreement represents an exciting opportunity for Volotea to offer even more customers affordable, non-stop flights to explore new destinations across our extensive network.”

The flights can be booked as of now on the Volotea website www.volotea.com as well as on the Eurowings homepage www.eurowings.com.